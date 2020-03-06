Office politics most common cause of workplace stress

Perkbox research examines the changing landscape of work-related stress for UK employees

A study of 1,815 employees has found that work-related office politics (37%) are the most common cause of workplace stress, alongside a lack of interdepartmental communications (34%).

Worryingly the research revealed that 79% of UK employed adults commonly experience work-related stress - compared to 59% in 2018.

Another common reason for it was the work of junior colleagues (33%) and employees' own performance (31%). Poor company culture was also to blame (18%).

Just 1% stated they never experience workplace stress, while long working hours dropped to from top in 2018 to the 7th most cause of it as it appears employers are taking steps to tackle this.

Working from home policies were found to be still the most popular way that workplace leaders attempt to assist their employees' work-life balance, with the amount of workplaces offering this benefit rising from 21% in 2018 to 39% in 2020.

This was followed by flexible working hours (37%) and counselling services for staff (33%) as ways to help manage workplace stress in place at companies.

However just 11% of workplaces provide stress management and resilience training, the research found.

Top 10 causes of work-related stress

Work-related office politics - 37% Lack of interdepartmental communications - 34% The work performance of others eg junior members of the team - 33% My own work performance - 31% Customer/client satisfaction levels - 26% Tensions with senior members of staff/managers - 26% Long working hours - 25% Poor company culture = 18% The company's performance as a whole = 18% Other - 15%

Most common measures in place by companies to help manage workplace stress