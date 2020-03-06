Coronavirus claims first UK death

A woman with underlying health conditions has become the first person to die in UK after testing positive

According to The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust, the patient is understood to be in her 70s and it is thought she caught the virus in the UK.

The lady had been in and out of hospital recently with non-coronavirus related health issues and it is believed she had not recently travelled abroad.

The news comes as the total number of cases of coronavirus reaches 116 in the UK.

The UK cases include 105 patients in England as well as six in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and two in Wales. A child in Liverpool has also been infected, it has been reported.

The government has confirmed that while the UK remains in the ‘contain' stage of the virus it is making preparation for the next ‘delay' phase.

Today the Prime Minister announced that an additional £46m worth of funding will be put towards research for a vaccine, which is expected to be ready in about a year, bringing the total amount to £65m in this country.

He also said the UK can expect a "significant period of disruption" due to the virus.

Yesterday we reported that ‘alternative evidence' is being considered for claims on income protection policies with a short-term deferred period where self-isolation and no official medical evidence is possible.

We also reported that some life insurance applications are likely to be postponed for clients who have travelled to affected areas, as Morningstar reported on the potential global economic implications of coronavirus.