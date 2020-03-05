Quitting smoking could save up to £18,000 in premiums

Royal London reveals smoker premium costs based on single life cover for £150,000 sum assured

A smoker aged 50 would pay nearly triple per month what a non-smoker of the same age would have to pay for the same sum assured, £33.94 compared to £94.07. Quitting smoking would save them £18,039 over a 25 year term.

Younger smokers could also make significant savings on their premium by kicking the habit (see table below).

Non-smokers could be eligible for lower rate premiums if they have not smoked tobacco or used any nicotine replacement products including e-cigarettes for 12 months.

According to the ONS in 2018, 61% of the British population aged 16 and above who have ever smoked said they had quit. Around 15% or 7.2 million adults in the UK are smokers, a decline of 5% over the last five years.

Craig Paterson, Underwriting and Claims Philosophy Manager at Royal London said: "Giving up smoking will not only benefit your health, but your wallet too. After the first twelve months of no smoking you could see your life insurance premiums plummet, and that's on top of the savings made from a change in spending habits on cigarettes. The benefits of giving up make it the most sensible thing for smokers to do."

National No Smoking Day falls on Wednesday 11 March.