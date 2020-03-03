Sunday Times lists Reassured and Benenden Health

Both firms named in top 20s of The Sunday Times 'Best Companies to Work For' lists again

For the third year in a row, insurance broker Reassured finished in the top 20 of the mid-sized Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list, ranking at number 12.

Benenden Health has been named as the 16th best not-for-profit organisation to work for in the country and the 31st best company in Yorkshire and Humber overall.

Last year, it ranked 45th in the not-for-profit list and the firm also progressed from a ‘one-star' to a ‘two-star' accreditation, and it has been awarded for ‘outstanding' levels of workplace engagement.

Reasurred received a ‘three-star' accreditation, with over 90% of employees highly in leadership and management, with the overall BCI score (engagement score) of 770.2 out of 1000.

Benenden Health said it has developed mental health first aid initiatives for its staff, provided an onsite gym, a volunteering programme and a personal development scheme.

Steve Marshall, CEO of Reassured, said: "What an exciting start to 2020 for us at Reassured, we're really proud to achieve 12th position in the top 100 companies to work for again this year.

Our employees are the heart of our success, therefore providing a workplace environment in which they can thrive is of utmost importance. We strive to make Reassured a great place to work, and as the business grows it's just going to get even better."

Chief executive of Benenden Health, Bob Andrews, added: "As a health and wellbeing provider, we understand how important it is to create a culture of positive employee engagement and a healthy working environment, so we are proud to be recognised as an employer, as well as an organisation committed to the York area.

"Our climb in the Best Companies rankings - both in Yorkshire and nationally - is something we are proud of as a business and bears testament to everyone at Benenden Health, who are passionate about improving the nation's health.

"We are just as enthusiastic about the wellbeing and engagement of our colleagues and are committed to taking the next steps required to enable us to become an ‘extraordinarily engaged' organisation with a three-star accreditation."

Reassured was founded in 2009 and has offices in Manchester, Basingstoke, Southampton and Portsmouth. Benenden Health, a mutual healthcare society, was founded in 1905.