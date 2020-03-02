VitalityHealth opens all-employee access for SMEs

Vitality at Work rolls out to small-to-medium-sized (SME) health insurance business clients

Clients who cover at least 10 of their employees with full private medical insurance (PMI) will be able to select Vitality at Work healthcare and prevention services for £7.50 per person per month for their wider workforce.

This allows employers to extend preventative healthcare services and outcomes information to their entire workforce, not just those covered by PMI. In addition, those who engage their employees can earn up to 10% cashback of their annual premium on renewal.

Vitality at Work provides access to a private virtual GP, physiotherapy as well as mental health support and treatment including CBT or counselling, online resources and the insurer's Healthy Mind offering.

Members also receive lifestyle benefits and retail rewards through the Vitality Programme including discounted gym membership, running shoes and fitness devices.

Employers will also be able to track employee wellness levels, such as exercise and nutrition, through Vitality Healthchecks and Vitality Age.

'Affordable'

Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII), said: "Vitality at Work is a great example of how by combining some key healthcare benefits it is possible to create a product that has the potential to improve the overall health of a business's employees, all at an affordable price point.

"Vitality at Work will be especially useful for AMII intermediary members, supporting them to better talk to their clients about productivity across their entire workforce, with the opportunity to introduce healthcare and lifestyle benefits to all employees."

Greg Levine, managing director, sales and distribution, Vitality, added: "From our own experience and research we know that when employers engage staff in their health and wellbeing, they see significant increases in productivity. With sickness related absence and presenteeism costing British businesses and the economy billions of pounds in 2019, it's vital businesses look at how they can support their staff live healthier lives and Vitality at Work has the potential to be instrumental in this."