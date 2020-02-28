Tom Baigrie handed first ever Barnard Award

Dr Marius Barnard Event recognised intermediaries making protection the focus of their proposition

Yesterday afternoon (27th February), a Scottish Widows recognition event took place to celebrate what the insurer views as protection's finest intermediary firms.

Attended by 29 adviser firms in total, this included the likes of Cura, Assured Futures and Future Proof.

The event, which took place at The Ned, London, also coincided with the fourth anniversary of Scottish Widows Protect.

The late Dr Marius Barnard, pioneer of critical illness cover, previously worked with Scottish Widows and his philosophy of making protection accessible to all has been instrumental in shaping the quality of cover available in the industry today.

Tom Baigrie, founder and CEO of LifeSearch, was presented with the Barnard Award, the insurer said, for his approach to writing protection, provision of advice and care taken to go "above and beyond" for customers.

Johnny Timpson, Protection Specialist at Scottish Widows commented: "It has been a pleasure to celebrate the firms and individuals today who have demonstrated that their approach to protection has customer outcome at their heart and soul, something which I know Dr Marius would be especially proud of.

"Marius termed advisers as ‘financial doctors' due to the experience, training and level of care required to truly offer the best advice to those looking for support in ill health.

"When creating protection policies, we need to reduce the complexities while at the same time make them more relatable and broader in scope to cover the potential circumstances faced by individuals. Ultimately, this will allow us to improve the number of claims paid out by the industry."

At the event, Tom Baigie paid tribute to the work of Johnny Timpson and his leadership of the Access to Insurance Working Group, which reports directly into the Cabinet Office.

He also informed guests that his father, a medical professor, had in fact taught the Barnard brothers in South Africa, who worked as heart surgeons and played a role in the first ever heart transplant.

The event also involved a presentation by Dr Michael Mosley and was attended by Amber, the Scottish Widow and Marius's daugher Nadine Barnard.