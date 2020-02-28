UnderwriteMe witnesses surge in January sales

Platform secured 23,000 protection sales – a 27% increase when compared to same month in 2019

Using its single application process across multiple insurers, during January the UnderwriteMe platform delivered underwriting decisions to over 90,000 lives, with 60% of these receiving ‘buy now' terms from three or more insurers, the firm has reported.

It also said it grew the number of intermediary firms using the platform by 70% throughout 2019, while the share of business from these intermediaries who were new to UnderwriteMe in 2019 accounted for one-in-four sales in January 2020.

"2019 was a great year for the Protection Platform and we're delighted 2020 has been off to such a fast start," said UnderwriteMe sales director Phil Nash. "We are on-boarding more intermediaries and seeing their volumes with us ramp up. We're delighted with the user feedback and we believe this demonstrates the platform is supporting advisers to help drive better customer protection conversations and outcomes."

Earlier this month we reported that UnderwriteMe CEO Martin Werth was stepping down. James Tait, the new CEO at UnderwriteMe added: "It's an exciting time to be joining UnderwriteMe and I am looking forward to leading the team and the business through its next phase of growth and building on the strong foundation already in place."

'More efficient'

Vita, a broker which recently adopted the platform, commented: "Moving part of our business to the Protection Platform has been great for our advisers. The system allows us to use one question set to then see fully underwritten premiums for multiple insurers. We can apply directly from the system with no re-keying which is especially valuable when creating a protection portfolio for clients across different insurers. It's helping our advisers be more efficient; saving time that can be reinvested into writing additional business."