Medical Solutions rebrands and appoints CEO

Ranjan Singh appointed chief executive officer of virtual GP and health services provider

According to Medical Solutions, its new strategic direction is focused on digitally-supported health services.

It has a new logo (see below) and website, and the firm plans to expand services in line with the changing landscape of primary healthcare.

Earlier this month, the virtual GP provider launched its second medical opinion offering and in October 2019 announced its Medi-SMART service to help patients with pharmaceutical queries.

Medical Solutions has also appointed Ranjan Singh as its new CEO. He has a background investing in digital health, with experience at private equity firm Penta Investments.

He also founded isango.com, an online tours and activities platform acquired by TUI.

Ranjan Singh, CEO at Medical Solutions, said: "As a healthcare company first and foremost, Medical Solutions has stood for high-quality clinical care for over 20 years. This will remain central to the service offering as we develop new ways to make healthcare access convenient for all, enhanced by technology.

"I'm excited to be taking the helm of this dynamic and forward-thinking firm as we embark on the next phase of our journey to support the needs of patients with innovative and affordable digital healthcare solutions."

Brucer Tranter was previously CEO. He founded Medical Solutions and retired in 2019 following a transitional period to the new owners, MARCOL Health.