Shepherds Friendly paid 96.26% IP claims in 2019

Income protection mutual Shepherds Friendly has announced it paid 96.26% of last year's claims

According to the mutual, the main reasons for 2019 claims included musculoskeletal conditions (42.36%), mental health (14.67%), other general illnesses and injuries (11.89%), chest, lung and throat conditions (8.26%) and hip and knee injuries (5.99%).

Of the 3.74% declined claims, the main reasons were non-disclosure (64.71%) and not meeting the terms and conditions of the plan (35.29%).

According to a survey by the mutual, 98.25% of members found the claims process to be easy to understand.

Dan Palk, head of claims at Shepherds Friendly, said: "As a mutual, we pride ourselves on being there for our members during their time of need, and we know that throughout the claims process is when our members are likely to need our support the most.

"Our aim is to keep things as simple as possible, especially as we know this can be a particularly difficult time for people. Our members will usually have just one dedicated contact throughout the claim and we also offer a range of support services, such as access to mental health treatment and physiotherapy, so that our members have access to the support they need, when they need it."

Mark Dennison, principal at adviser LightBlue UK, commented: "Making it as easy as possible for someone to make a claim is of paramount importance. These results show that Shepherds Friendly is going above and beyond in ensuring its comprehensive income protection offering provides both an excellent claims experience and market-leading transparency."

Earlier this year, Holloway Friendly issued a report revealing that it paid 94% of income protection claims, while British Friendly also paid 94% of IP claims.