Poll suggests business owners in recruitment and HR sector are struggling most to find work-life balance

As many as 40% of people in Aberystwyth have admitted to not talking their two-day rest periods in a working week, a survey of 1,000 small business owners and sole traders across the UK by Takepayments Limited has revealed.

Not far behind was Liverpool, where 38% struggle to balance work with their private life and almost a third admitted to working more than a 48-hour working week - beyond the citizen's advice health and wellbeing legal limit.

In Coventry, where 30% struggle to find a work-life balance, 70% of business owners said they were putting their colleagues' health first and checking in with their health and wellbeing. Fourth and fifth were Bristol (20%) and Birmingham (17%) respectively.

According to the survey, one in six do not take any rest days in the UK when running their own business and almost half (46%) are struggling to make future plans due to the current political landscape.

By sector

The poll also revealed that half of business owners in recruitment and HR feel as if they are unable to balance work with their personal life.

Public services and administration finished as second worst for poor work-life balance (15%), followed by social care (14%), teaching and education (13%), transport and logistics (11%) and then publishing and journalism (10%).

Over a third (34%) in HR and recruitment said they are not having at least two days off in the week as a rest period, while as many as 40% in journalism and publishing are not taking this amount of time out also, while (30%) maintain a healthy work-life balance by sticking to a 48-hour working week.

Just under 30% of those who own a retail business are struggling to take a two-day rest nearly half (48%)