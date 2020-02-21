PMI falls almost 10% as IPT costs double

ABI calls for government to reduce Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in light of declining PMI sales

The number of people covered by personal health insurance has dropped to 1.2 million - a fall of nearly 10% over the last four years - latest figures from Association of British Insurers (ABI) have revealed.

Meanwhile, the number of people covered by corporate health insurance also fell to 3.5 million (5%) over the same four-time period - during which time the rate of IPT has doubled, from 6% to 12%.

Roshani Hill, head of protection and health at ABI, called the gradual tax increases of the past five years as a "false economy".

'Cut the tax'

Over the course of four years, health insurers paid out over £10bn claims - for treatments such as cancer, mental illness and heart disease - while health insurance premiums have risen by nearly 15% for individual private medical insurance (PMI) and 8% for group PMI. As well as rising IPT, medical costs have continued to rise, the ABI said.

The total number of people covered by health insurance has fallen to 4.7 million, nearly 300,000 less than four years ago.

Hill said: "Private health insurers pay out on average £7m a day, helping people get the treatment they need where and when they want it. As well as providing a vital service to millions of people, health insurance also provides much needed relief to an overburdened NHS. This makes increasing IPT and driving people away from health insurance a false economy."

She added: "IPT has doubled since 2015, giving the UK one of the highest rates in Europe. It is time to give responsible people a break and cut the tax on insurance."

During 2018, the PMI industry achieved a IPT freeze following ongoing campaign and an open letter from the four largest health insurance firms. In March last year, the government agreed to review the fairness and efficiency of the tax.

Last month, British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) called for P11D administration burdens to be reduced for health insurance.