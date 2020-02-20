Rapid Quote adds Morgan Price International Healthcare

Broker portal for UK private medical insurance (PMI) collaborates with Morgan Price International Healthcare

The Morgan Price Evolution plan, offering five levels of cover, is available to view and quote via the Rapid Quote portal.

According to Rapid Quote, the portalwhich allows brokers to compare quotes from a range of providers, services more than 12,000 domestic PMI quotes each month.

"The Evolution Health plan offered by Morgan Price will now appear when a broker generates a quote through the Rapid Quote portal, giving the broker the ability to quickly view the details and price against options available from regular domestic insurers," said Steve Warden, director at Rapid Quote. "This marks a new era for Rapid Quote and gives us our first quoting option for IPMI. We are delighted to have them on board."

Bal Basra, head of sales at Morgan Price, said: "We are looking forward to seeing our Evolution Health plan on the Rapid Quote portal. This feels a natural development for us in the UK market, having further increased our presence over the last 18 months. We want UK brokers to be able to quote us for their clients with ease and joining Rapid Quote will certainly achieve this. We have seen an increase in requests for IPMI as a consideration alongside some of the premium domestic plans, and we are happy that Rapid Quote can facilitate this for their subscribers".