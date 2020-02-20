Howden signs Mindful Business Charter

Commitment to developing better workplace mental health and wellbeing practices

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has become the first employee benefits consultancy to sign up to the Mindful Business Charter.

Supported by the likes of Mind, the Law Society, LawCare and the Solicitors Regulatory Authority, the Charter aims to promote a culture of openness about mental health and wellbeing. As well as encouraging effective working, stress reduction and enhanced productivity, it pushes for responsible business to be included as an area of assessment during significant procurement processes.

By signing up to the Charter, Howden has committed to abide by its principles which include improving communication, respect for working hours and considerate delegation of tasks. As a result, the firm's performance in relation to these principles will be regularly reviewed.

Social responsibility

According Howden's Adam Riley, who heads up its global client development and legal sector practice team, the employee benefits consultancy already has "several" initiatives in place including wellbeing programme ‘Million for a Million', a RESPECT committee and it focus on corporate social responsibility gives every employee two volunteering days a year.

"Signing up to the Charter also demonstrates our commitment to build a healthy, inclusive and supportive environment for our people," he said.

‘'Our commitment extends beyond our own employees and includes our clients and partners too. We are passionate about changing the way employers approach wellbeing and mental health in the workplace, in particular amongst the legal sector and wider UK Plc.''

He added that abiding to the pillars of the Charter "can create a positive difference to the way our people work, our internal processes and how we work with clients".