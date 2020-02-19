NHS Digital and PHIN launch consultation

Next phase of Acute Data Alignment Programme to align private healthcare data with NHS

NHS Digital and the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) have launched a consultation as part of the next phase of a programme to align private healthcare data with NHS recorded activity.

Hosted on the NHS Digital Consultation Hub, the consultation follows the Paterson Inquiry report, which was released earlier this month and welcomed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The Inquiry, which reviewed medical malpractice following the conviction of surgeon Ian Paterson, called for a single, national repository of consultant whole-practice activity.

Hancock said: "Regardless of where you're treated or how your care is funded, everybody deserves safe, compassionate care. The recent Paterson Inquiry highlighted the shocking failures that can occur when information is not shared and acted upon in both the NHS and independent sector."

Single source

The consultation sets out a series of changes to how data is recorded and managed across private and NHS care, along with a series of pilot projects, based upon feedback from a variety of stakeholders.

It seek the views of private and NHS providers, clinicians, the public and other organisations with an interest in private healthcare.

Under the changes proposed in the Acute Data Alignment Programme (ADAPt), PHIN will share the national dataset of private admitted patient care in England with NHS Digital, creating a single source of healthcare data in England.

Hancock added: "Trusted data is absolutely critical to this mission and the ADAPt programme will help improve transparency and raise standards for all," he said.

Pilot

NHS Digital will also pilot collecting data directly from independent providers on privately funded care within its Secondary Uses Service (SUS). It hopes to consolidate the data reporting processes and reduce the administrative burden on hospitals.

This data will be shared with PHIN to assess whether it would be suitable to use for the publication of hospital and consultant performance information as mandated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Feedback welcome

Tom Denwood, executive director of data, insights and statistics at NHS Digital, said: "In light of the conclusion of the Paterson Inquiry the ability to provide greater transparency in quality and safety and to improve patient care is more important than ever.

"We would like to encourage feedback on this consultation, especially from patient groups, professional bodies, and providers of care, to help it draw its important conclusions on if and how to create this alignment."

Matt James, CEO of PHIN, added: "The Paterson Inquiry showed that joined-up information is essential, and patients considering private healthcare can already use PHIN's website to search information on more than 2,500 consultants covering both their NHS and private practice.

"The ADAPt programme will make PHIN's data on private healthcare more easily available to the NHS to improve governance. We encourage everyone to voice their support for this important initiative to improve patient safety."