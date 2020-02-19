Pacific Life Re appoints SCOR's Vincent Lepez

Darren Spriggs has decided to step down as managing director for European branch of reinsurer

During his four-year tenure, Spriggs has focused on the reinsurer's approach to the European protection and longevity markets.

Vincent Lepez, who takes on the managing director for Europe position in August, has worked for SCOR for the last seven years in a variety of roles, including global chief actuary and, more recently, head of Asia, Europe and Latin America markets.

Darren Spriggs said: "Pacific Life Re has been a great opportunity and I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here working with the very talented Europe team. We've achieved a lot together over the past four years and I believe they are well set for further future growth. Nonetheless, the time has come for me to step down as managing director and I'm looking forward to my next challenge."

Pacific Life Re CEO Dave Howell thanked Spriggs for his "hard work and dedication" and said he was looking forward to working with the new managing director for Europe.

Vincent Lepez said: "Having worked in the life insurance industry for the last 10 years, I have seen Pacific Life Re grow over time into the successful global business that it is today. I am very excited to be joining the talented Pacific Life Re team."

Last week, UnderwriteMe announced that Pacific Life Re Europe's head of protection is taking over from its CEO Martin Werth.

Pippa Keefe, head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe is also stepping down. She will be replaced by Nilesh Patel, who is currently head of underwriting and claims development at Pacific Life Re.