Regular business protection reviews are 'crucial'

Research highlights how regular adviser contact can help meet changing needs of clients

Nearly half (49%) of companies with business protection had considered cancelling cover in the past, research from Vitality has suggested - this is despite almost a half (48%) feeling as if it gives them peace of mind and close to a quarter (23%) believing it is good value for money.

Around a third (32%) said they value the fact it covers them for the long-term, while a fifth (20%) said business protection does not have the high annual payments compared to other business costs.

However, firms said they considered cancelling cover due to the premium cost (13%), followed by businesses trying to save on running costs (9%) and money being tight (9%). Another 9% said it was due to business changes and 7% believed the cover was no longer needed.

The research also found businesses took out protection in the first place due to fears about losing the business (17%), a desire to ensure business continuance if they lost a key person (14%) and 9% wanted to make sure the business would be passed to a specific family member, or management team (8%). Meanwhile, 13% took cover out after seeing what had happened to an unprotected business.

More than one in 10 who took out business protection did so through a personal financial adviser (12%) or solicitor (11%), or a business financial adviser (11%) or solicitor (11%).

‘Essential'

Andrew Wilkinson, director, Moneysworth said that while many clients value business protection some can "forget" why they took it out in the first place, particularly if their circumstances have changed. "As the most important people within a business get older and, in turn, any health issues they might have become more serious or they might be diagnosed with new potentially significant health conditions, it can be too late to turn back the clock if cover has been cancelled," he said. "As part of a regular review, it's essential to keep promoting the benefits of protection and highlighting the consequences to the business if a key person or shareholder passed away or became too ill to work, to make sure vital policies stay in force."

Deepak Jobanputra, managing director at VitalityLife added: "Business protection plays an essential part in keeping companies afloat if someone key to the business dies or becomes seriously ill. This research highlights the importance of supporting advisers in the crucial role of advising on and regularly reviewing business protection, to ensure it remains relevant as needs change. Reminding companies of the significance of the cover they have in place and why they bought it in the first place, can help keep valuable cover in place for the long term."