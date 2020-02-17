MetLife UK launches medical tele-underwriting

An alternative to written health forms, it has launched in partnership with Medicals Direct Group

MetLife has launched underwriting telephone consultations with medical professionals for its range of group insurance products.

By offering time slots - including at evenings and Saturdays - it will allow customers to discuss issues and queries in relation to the gathering of medical evidence.

Customers who opt for tele-underwriting will need to complete a telephone consultation consent form and will be contacted by Medicals Direct Group within three working days. A copy of the transcript is available on request.

Customers who would prefer a traditional paper form can return it to MetLife via post.

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director, MetLife UK, said: "At MetLife we believe it is important to provide greater choice for customers and the launch of tele-underwriting gives our customers another option to decide what best suits their needs."