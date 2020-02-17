Emma Thomson claim story appears in Mail on Sunday

British Friendly product strategist was diagnosed with breast cancer last year but thankfully had CI cover

At COVER we're a firm believer that a personal story can be the most powerful way to hit home the power for protection and other forms of health insurance.

In an article for the Mail On Sunday titled ‘Critical illness policies used to make my blood boil… but now I'm a fan', personal finance editor Jeff Prestridge reflected on the improving standards around trust and transparency for the life insurance sector.

He wrote: ‘Thankfully, the insurance industry has slowly woken up to the fact that unless financial protection insurance is seen to deliver on its promises, the product will wither on the vine.

‘So it's brought to an end the outrageous practice of trawling through people's medical histories in an attempt to find a reason why a claim should be declined on spurious non-disclosure grounds, even though medical non-disclosure is usually accidental rather than deliberate.'

As well as reviewing how the publishing of claim stats have helped reinforce to consumers that more than 90% are paid each year, while acknowledging that the industry gets more bad press than good, the article includes an interview with British Friendly's Emma Thomson who received pay-outs from two CI claims after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

The Women In Protection founder shared her story on the COVER podcast towards at the end of December 2019, not long after picking up COVER's award for Inspirational Leader.

'Godsend'

The article explains that her two policies, from Aviva and AIG Life, amounted to a combined cover total of £160,000, giving her extra financial security during a crisis.

She told the paper: "Financial protection insurance isn't sexy, and, of course, you can go through your working life without making a claim. But it's a financial comfort blanket, and when it does kick in - in my case at a time when I couldn't drive, I couldn't wash my hair, I was searching for expensive mastectomy bras and I felt at my lowest - it's a financial godsend."

Her Aviva policy has now lapsed, she told the Mail On Sunday, however the AIG Life cover remains in force in cutback form at a cost of £67 a month. She only took the AIG Life policy out in October 2018 so this delayed the pay out as the insurer checked the claim.

She is currently in remission following treatment which included a lumpectomy and radiotherapy. Using the pay-outs, Thomson has paid down her mortgage, bought a VW campervan and a cocker spaniel named Mollie.

"I feel so lucky," she said. "I've come out the other end of my cancer journey and I'm determined to enjoy myself."

Read the Mail On Sunday article in full here.