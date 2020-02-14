Medical Solutions adds second medical opinion service

Virtual GP provider announces new service offering patients face-to-face or video consultation

Medical Solutions, a third-party provider of additional healthcare services for life and health insurance policies, has introduced its own second medical opinion service which will give users access to a network of clinical specialists across the UK.

Patients will be able to get consultations about conditions such as cancer, cardiology and orthopaedics, alongside advice about treatment options and diagnostics.

Medical Solutions said the new service is the latest in a range of additional healthcare services launching over the coming months.

Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributor's Group (PDG) welcomed the new service. He said: "Support services that provide additional assistance to policyholders are now seen as a pivotal aspect of protection insurance policies. More specifically, second medical opinion services can give peace of mind to customers by either giving more information into their diagnosis or by correcting the diagnosis, the latter of which can be lifesaving."

Dr Chris Morris, chief medical officer at Medical Solutions, added: "It makes sense for patients to have prompt access to another professional opinion to gain further insight into the diagnosis and to better understand potential treatment options, to help them make informed decisions."

Last October, Medical Solutions added its Medi-SMART service to provide patient support for medication.