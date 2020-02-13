Travellers with health conditions feel 'unfairly treated'

Three quarters with medical conditions admit their biggest concern is an emergency while abroad

More than two thirds (70%) of people with medical conditions said they feel penalised when buying travel insurance, and this is despite 66% feeling their condition does not impact their ability to travel, research from AllClear has revealed.

Meanwhile, 75% admitted that they most feared a medical emergency abroad and 10% admitted to having had to make a claim, the survey of more than 2000 consumers found.

According to AllClear CEO Chris Rolland, there is a lack of public understanding regarding the importance of travel insurance. "The main issue is that people do not realise the cost of medical emergencies abroad," he said. "It is natural that people believe it won't happen to them, but even the most well managed conditions need to be covered, in case the unexpected happens."

Claim costs from AllClear show that a heart attack in India could cost between £10K and £30K, renal failure that requires dialysis in Thailand could cost between £15K and £25K, and a stroke in the US could cost as much as £350K.

The insurer added that other costs such as repatriation, alongside medical assistance costs, can go beyond £4k regardless of location, while air ambulances can cost anywhere from £8k in France to £120k in Peru.

Meanwhile, ABTA reports that as many as one in five (21%) travel without insurance.

Signposting

AllClear's research arrives just a week after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) made it mandatory for sellers and distributors of travel insurance policies to signpost customers with pre-existing medical conditions to a directory of specialists, currently under development alongside Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) and British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA).

Rolland at the time said he welcomed the FCA changes. He said: "The existing signposting agreement, BIBA's Find-Insurance Services, has helped many thousands of people with medical conditions to get access to insurance. Therefore, we believe it is right that mainstream insurance providers will be obligated to signpost consumers with complicated medical histories to specialists that have the experience and appetite to serve their needs. It is important to give customers choice in their search for specialist travel insurance that meets their needs, coupled with a seamless and uncomplicated customer journey."