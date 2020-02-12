Coronavirus update: Worldwide cases reach 45,204

UK cases reach eight, schools issue warnings and Chinese Grand Prix postponed as the outbreak spreads

As of 12 February, there were 45,204 cases of the coronavirus globally, as the UK total reached eight.

There had been 1,116 deaths - only one outside of China - and 5,085 had recovered from the virus, with 2,668 in Hubei, mainland China, where the outbreak started.

For full info about cases worldwide check out this excellent info graphic and our employer guide to coronavirus.

Chinese Grand Prix

Earlier today it was confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The fourth round of the F1 Championship in Shanghai was due to take place on 19 April and will be rescheduled for later in the year.

The sport's governing body issued the following statement: "As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula One have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains of primary concern."

Brighton & Worthing

Meanwhile, an A&E worker at Worthing hospital who tested positive for the virus yesterday had treated patients for two days before being diagnosed, according to hospital staff.

As a result, Public Health England (PHE) is contacting all patients seen by the healthcare worker - between 4 and 5 Feb - to advise on any precautions that may be needed. PHE said the risk to other staff is "extremely low".

In a separate case, a locum doctor working in Brighton & Hove is also understood to have tested positive for the virus, while two GP practices were closed yesterday for cleaning due to coronavirus. However today all NHS services in the city were up and running.

A spokesman for NHS Brighton and Hove CCG said: "All other NHS services in Brighton and Hove are open as usual and measures are in place to ensure the safety of all patients and NHS staff while also ensuring services are available to the public as normal."

This morning, a seventh Brighton & Hove school issued warnings to parents regarding coronavirus. According to reports, two families with children had been told to self-isolate by a primary school in an email based on advice from PHE.

Cruise ships

An additional 39 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive, plus one local official who contracted the virus while on board.

Another liner, MV Westerdam, is moored off Thailand after being refused port by four countries despite having no sick passengers. However it will finally be allowed to dock in Cambodia. There were reports of passenger fear that it could run out of food and fuel.

