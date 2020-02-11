Brits spend more than £2,500 a year on health and fitness

Almost a third buying alternative health products and therapies including acupuncture and reiki

Brits spent an average of £211 per month on health and fitness in 2019 - totally more than £2,500 a year - research from Vitality and American Express has revealed.

This figure equates to 8% the average yearly UK salary and indicates a growing appetite for healthy lifestyles alongside more alternative wellbeing practices.

The survey of more than 3000 people found that the most popular health and fitness purchases in 2019 included healthy food (£414 spent on average during the year), supplements such as vitamins and protein shakes (£218 on average) and sportswear and active accessories (£215 on average each year).

The research also revealed that almost a third of respondents had bought alternative products and therapies such as Ayurveda, acupuncture and reiki, spending on average £14.26 a month (£171 a year).

Millennials were found to be the biggest spenders on health and fitness in 2019, spending on average £365 a month (£4,378 a year) - nearly five times the amount spent by people over 55, who spend on average £74 a month (£889 a year).

Millennials we also more likely to engage and invest in health related technology such as apps and online subscriptions, spending on average £315 in 2019.

Two in five respondents admitted they were likely to spend more on keeping themselves fit and healthy this year, with concerns about weight (23%), mental health or stress (22%) and fitness levels driving this (20%).

Cash incentives

Nick Read, managing director of the Vitality Programme at Vitality said: "It's great to see that people are happy to invest a significant proportion of their monthly outgoings on keeping fit and well. However, whilst buying the latest gadget can help people on their way to achieve their goals, at Vitality, we believe that its consistent healthy behaviours and a balanced approach to living well that will ultimately help keep us all live healthier lives for longer."

Stacey Sterbenz, vice president at American Express, added: "Health and fitness products and services have become a key staple of everyday spending, as consumers put a greater focus on looking after their health. However, it's important to remember that there are ways to spend wisely when it comes to getting fit and healthy. Through our partnership with Vitality, consumers have the chance to earn cashback for their activity - whether that's walking the dog in the park, going to a gym class or running a marathon."

Last November, Vitality launched an American Express credit card which offers incentives and rewards to those who keep active. Read how it workshere