Coronavirus declared 'serious and imminent threat' to UK

Stance gives the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus as outbreak continues

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has this morning announced that the spread of coronavirus is a "serious and imminent threat" to the British public.

A Department of Health statement said: "The Secretary of State has made regulations to ensure that the public are protected as far as possible from the transmission of the virus.

"The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus."

The announcement comes as the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to eight over the weekend and the global number of deaths has reached 910 - with 908 of these in China.

Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes has been designated to isolate Britons evacuated from Wuhan.

Last week we reported that the governement had pledged £20m funding in order to fast-track a vaccine for the virus, and it is expected this will take six-to-eight months to develop.