Coronavirus: APRIL International Care offers support

Three cases confirmed in UK and British man quarantined with virus on cruise ship off coast of Japan

APRIL International Care has opened up its TeleHEALTH service to all individual and group clients across its Asian region to provide support for clients during the current coronavirus outbreak.

TeleHEALTH is a free medical consultation system for policyholders, offering unlimited consultations 24/7 in English and 11 other languages.

At the beginning of February, the total confirmed cases of the strain stood at just over 28,300, with nearly 28,100 of those being in mainland China.

Yesterday it was confirmed that a third person in the UK diagnosed with coronavirus had caught it in Singapore.

Last week two people from the same family - believed to be Chinese nationals - were admitted to a hospital with the virus.

It has also been reported that a British man on board a cruise ship has been infected while on his honeymoon.

Alan Steele, a passenger on the Diamond Princess ship, is quarantined off the coast of Japan. It is thought there are 41 people with the virus on board.

Earlier this week, we reported that the UK government had pledged £20m to fund a fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine which, it said, should take six-to-eight months to develop.

Avoid panic

Regional CEO of APRIL International Care Asia, Romain Di Meglio said: "The new coronavirus outbreak has worried large numbers of people across Asia. Beyond the substantial resources being deployed to contain and control it, we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the situation to the best our capacities. Awareness, avoidance of panic effect and basic protective measures are key to resolving the situation."

He added: "Whilst most will recover from flu like illnesses, we should always be especially vigilant when it comes to the elderly, people suffering from chronic conditions, newborns or pregnant women and this is where our TeleHEALTH facility might be particularly useful."

TeleHEALTH operates through a partnership with Teladoc Health, allowing policyholders to access a phone consultation with a qualified medical practitioner via the APRIL Easy Claim app.

The service means allows policyholders to access a doctor without leaving their home or workplace.

Low risk

Di Meglio said that while risk of infection for most is "very low", he said people can take precautions to avoid spreading the virus. He said: "Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands and try to avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you do fall ill, protect others from getting sick. Sensible precautions would include staying at home, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands. If you have a fever, a cough and difficulty with your breathing, seek medical care early and inform the care provider of your travel history."