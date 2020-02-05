HSBC Life pays 100% life cover claims in 2019

The insurer's paid claims for life and CI supported more than 2000 individuals and families last year

HSBC Life paid out £36m worth of life cover claims (100%) last year - a total of 1,409 - and the average age of claimant was 71 years old.

Insurance arm of the global bank also paid 98% of critical illness cover (CI) claims in 2019 - this equated to 516 claims equalling £27m. The largest CI claim was £500,000.

Cancer accounted for 34% of all of HSBC's life insurance claims in 2019 and respiratory disease was the second most-common cause of death (19%), followed by cardiovascular disease (14%).

The average age of CI claimant was 51 years old and the main three conditions suffered by policyholders continue to be cancer (63%), heart attack (13%) and stroke (10%) - these amounted to 86% of adult critical illness claims paid.

Mark Hussein, CEO HSBC Life UK, said: "HSBC has long understood the power of protection which can provide customers with vital financial support during extremely emotional and challenging times in their lives. We continually seek to innovate and enhance our product range to help equip our customers plan for the unexpected. Our commitment is embodied by our claims team who provide assistance and enduring support throughout our customers' policy journeys."