‘Lifestyle can affect cancer’

One in three employers do not support staff wellbeing - GRiD
Research on World Cancer Awareness Day shows how more can be done in workplace to prevent cancer

Research from GRiD involving 500 HR decision makers has shown that 34% of employers don't offer any support for the physical wellbeing of staff.

It also found that only one in five (20%) employers offer initiatives to encourage staff to be more active to improve their health, and only 14% offer training on specific areas such as smoking-cessation, nutrition, fitness and lifestyle.

Releasing the findings on World Cancer Awareness Day, the industry body has highlighted how changes to lifestyle can reduce the risk of cancer.

In the workplace, preventative support can include anything from encouraging lunchtime walks and standing meetings, to providing access to specialists to advise on nutrition and health, said GRiD.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The options available for employers to support the physical wellbeing of staff are constantly being developed. We've seen some exciting initiatives in our own industry, from access to expert health professionals to wellness apps. The health and wellbeing industry is creative and we see tangible results in the workplaces of those employers that implement them."

GRiD added that wellbeing programmes can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a workforce, taking into account age, gender or particular health concerns of a workforce demographic

She concluded: "Cancer is a leading cause of claim across all group risk products: employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness, so we know just how much cancer affects employees and their companies. The financial support offered is fantastic at a time when people need it most, but it's important that all the other support - both in terms of prevention and early intervention - are not overlooked: they play an incredibly important part in employers looking after the health and wellbeing of their staff."

How employers are support the physical wellbeing of staff

If requested, we will arrange access to professional support such as seeing a specialist

 

21%

Initiatives to encourage staff to be more active and to improve their health

 

20%

Discounted gym membership

 

18%

We have insurance in place to provide support, such as seeing a specialist (this might include private medical insurance or employer-sponsored income protection)

 

18%

We fund private healthcare treatment if necessary

 

17%

Training on specific areas such as smoking-cessation, nutrition, fitness, lifestyle

 

14%

Access to apps/technology to monitor and improve health and fitness

 

11%

We provide free or discounted healthy eating

 

11%

Cash plans

 

9%

We don't offer support for the physical wellbeing of staff

34%

 

 

