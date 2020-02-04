One in three employers do not support staff wellbeing - GRiD

Research on World Cancer Awareness Day shows how more can be done in workplace to prevent cancer

Research from GRiD involving 500 HR decision makers has shown that 34% of employers don't offer any support for the physical wellbeing of staff.

It also found that only one in five (20%) employers offer initiatives to encourage staff to be more active to improve their health, and only 14% offer training on specific areas such as smoking-cessation, nutrition, fitness and lifestyle.

Releasing the findings on World Cancer Awareness Day, the industry body has highlighted how changes to lifestyle can reduce the risk of cancer.

In the workplace, preventative support can include anything from encouraging lunchtime walks and standing meetings, to providing access to specialists to advise on nutrition and health, said GRiD.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The options available for employers to support the physical wellbeing of staff are constantly being developed. We've seen some exciting initiatives in our own industry, from access to expert health professionals to wellness apps. The health and wellbeing industry is creative and we see tangible results in the workplaces of those employers that implement them."

GRiD added that wellbeing programmes can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a workforce, taking into account age, gender or particular health concerns of a workforce demographic

She concluded: "Cancer is a leading cause of claim across all group risk products: employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness, so we know just how much cancer affects employees and their companies. The financial support offered is fantastic at a time when people need it most, but it's important that all the other support - both in terms of prevention and early intervention - are not overlooked: they play an incredibly important part in employers looking after the health and wellbeing of their staff."

How employers are support the physical wellbeing of staff