One in three employers do not support staff wellbeing - GRiD
‘Lifestyle can affect cancer’
Research on World Cancer Awareness Day shows how more can be done in workplace to prevent cancer
Research from GRiD involving 500 HR decision makers has shown that 34% of employers don't offer any support for the physical wellbeing of staff.
It also found that only one in five (20%) employers offer initiatives to encourage staff to be more active to improve their health, and only 14% offer training on specific areas such as smoking-cessation, nutrition, fitness and lifestyle.
Releasing the findings on World Cancer Awareness Day, the industry body has highlighted how changes to lifestyle can reduce the risk of cancer.
In the workplace, preventative support can include anything from encouraging lunchtime walks and standing meetings, to providing access to specialists to advise on nutrition and health, said GRiD.
Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The options available for employers to support the physical wellbeing of staff are constantly being developed. We've seen some exciting initiatives in our own industry, from access to expert health professionals to wellness apps. The health and wellbeing industry is creative and we see tangible results in the workplaces of those employers that implement them."
GRiD added that wellbeing programmes can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a workforce, taking into account age, gender or particular health concerns of a workforce demographic
She concluded: "Cancer is a leading cause of claim across all group risk products: employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness, so we know just how much cancer affects employees and their companies. The financial support offered is fantastic at a time when people need it most, but it's important that all the other support - both in terms of prevention and early intervention - are not overlooked: they play an incredibly important part in employers looking after the health and wellbeing of their staff."
How employers are support the physical wellbeing of staff
|
If requested, we will arrange access to professional support such as seeing a specialist
|
21%
|
Initiatives to encourage staff to be more active and to improve their health
|
20%
|
Discounted gym membership
|
18%
|
We have insurance in place to provide support, such as seeing a specialist (this might include private medical insurance or employer-sponsored income protection)
|
18%
|
We fund private healthcare treatment if necessary
|
17%
|
Training on specific areas such as smoking-cessation, nutrition, fitness, lifestyle
|
14%
|
Access to apps/technology to monitor and improve health and fitness
|
11%
|
We provide free or discounted healthy eating
|
11%
|
Cash plans
|
9%
|
We don't offer support for the physical wellbeing of staff
|
34%
More on Group Protection
Worst things employers have said to staff with cancer
World Cancer Awareness Day
What is employee absence costing businesses?
On National Sickie Day
What the HMT trust exemption will mean for life cover
Ruth Gilbert explores
Gordon Delaney: A post-Brexit checklist for expats
'Consider every possibility'
Coronavirus outbreak: Market reaction
Adviser, underwriter and reinsurer viewpoints