OneFamily updates over 50s plan

Mutual to include funeral funding as standard part of over 50s plan as of today (3 January)

OneFamily is working with Golden Charter to arrange a payment direct to an appointed funeral director upon the death of the policyholder.

Further benefits of the product include an additional £300 contribution towards funeral expenses from Golden Charter's appointed funeral director, plus health support, legal advice and a care advice service.

Miles Bingham, OneFamily's distribution and partnerships director, said: "Our funeral funding cover is such a good benefit that we have made it integral to the policy, unless the customer wishes to opt out - for example if they already have this benefit with an existing plan.

"Funeral costs continue to rise, yet most people have made no provision and we know that a large proportion of over 50s have no savings either.

"Our refreshed product reduces the worry over how those funeral costs will be paid. So, everything is much simpler for those who are making the arrangements, at what is naturally a difficult time.

"We believe that, by offering funeral funding as a built-in feature, we have an Over 50s product that really stands out from the crowd."

The OneFamily offering also offers serious and terminal illness benefit as standard and guaranteed acceptance, with no medical needed.

Paradigm panel

The mutual was added to the panel of Paradign Mortgage Services last October.

As a result, Paradigm member firms now receive direct access to OneFamily products - such as over 50s life cover, lifetime mortgage, lifetime ISAs, junior ISAs, bonds and child trust funds - and access to OneFamily's sales and underwriting teams who assess each case individually.