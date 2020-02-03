What is employee absence costing businesses?

The first Monday of February, according to statistics, is the day when most ‘sickies’ are pulled

According to recent research by Viking Office Supplies, 56% of workers in the past year have pulled a sickie, costing UK businesses £5.6bn, despite the Office of National Statistics seeing a decline in office sick days in the past few years.

Other research by property agent Savoy Stewart found that the top five sectors with employees that are most likely to pull a sickie are retail; leisure, sport and tourism; recruitment and HR; marketing, advertising and PR and sales.

It also found the top reasons for employees pulling a sickie to be a poor mental health day, being hungover and not being bothered, however, the main excuses given to their employer were food poisoning, vomiting and flu.

Adrian Lewis, director at Activ Absence, said: "While sickness absence is on the decline, there are still significant numbers of employees willing to lie about being sick and taking days off. Employers are also seeing rising levels of presenteeism - people coming into work who are unwell, often due to high pressure at work and workers feeling unable to take time off.

"Both issues cost businesses money, with lack of productivity from people either not being there or not being fit enough to work. However, we find many employers are in the dark about the true extent of absences and the reasons for them."

Healthcare appointments

New research by Unum has estimated that UK businesses lost 201 million hours - or an estimated £900m in paid sick leave - to employees taking time off for health appointments in the last year alone.

The survey of over 2,000 UK workers found that the average full-time worker spent 8.3 hours attending appointments each year, making 3.1 visits to their GP and 1.7 visits to specialists.

Many respondents (60%) said they found taking time off for these appointments ‘stressful', and 25% said they had to cancel an appointment due to personal issues or their workload being too high. 62% of full-time workers who had to cancel a healthcare appointment said their health deteriorated to some extent as a result.

In addition, three-quarters of workers (77%) report their productivity at work is impacted while waiting for appointments.

Unum UK Chief Executive, Peter O'Donnell, commented: "Good employers understand the importance of enabling workers to attend their health care appointments promptly and it's concerning that so many feel stressed about taking this time out.

"What's even more worrying is the number reporting worsening conditions either due to missing an appointment or having to wait a long time to get the help they need."

'Track and monitor'

Unum added that the offering of apps can help give employees easy access to remote GPs, second opinions, mental health support and physiotherapy through group income protection propositions.

Activ Absence'Adrian Lewis added: "Our advice on National Sickie Day is for employers to make use of technology to track and monitor absence.

"Investing in absence management software can help companies monitor trends and keep on top of absence rates. It gives employers a complete overview of what is going on in their organisation in terms of when people are off, how often and why. It also prompts return to work interviews.

"This can flag up ongoing health issues such as stress or anxiety, which the company could then offer support for, as well as acting as a deterrent to pulling a fake sickie as people know that it will recorded and followed up with a back to work interview," he concluded.