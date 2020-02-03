UK pledges £20m to develop coronavirus vaccine

'Ambitious timeline' to fund research into vaccines, diagnostics and cures to fight threat of future viruses

On Friday, it was confirmed that two members of the same family had been taken ill in the UK.

According to CNN (today), the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14,300 globally, as it continues to spread beyond China.

So far, one person outside of China - in Philippines - has died and the virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries since it was first detected in Wuhan at the end of last year. Currently 60 million people are under lockdown in Chinese cities as international researchers race to develop a vaccine.

As a result, the UK has pledged £20m worth of support towards the development of new vaccines for epidemics, including their three new programmes to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.

The programmes aim to fast-track 2019-nCoV vaccine candidates into clinical testing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Vaccines are our best defence against a host of deadly diseases, including coronavirus. The UK is a hub of world-leading and pioneering research, and it is vital that we lead the way in developing new vaccines to target global threats with scientists from across the world.

"The £20m announced today will help our globally recognised vaccine development capabilities continue to develop new defences against emerging diseases including coronavirus. It's paramount we invest in vital research about infectious diseases, keeping the UK at the forefront of modern-day science so we can share this knowledge globally."

The funding will go to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a partnership launched in Davos in 2017 in response to Ebola.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI welcomed the UK's continued support and funding. He said: "The rapid global spread and unique epidemiological characteristics of the virus are deeply concerning."

'Ambitious timeline'

He hopes that an investigational vaccine from gene sequencing of the pathogen will be passed through technical testing in 16 weeks. The earliest stage of clinical trials (Phase I), to establish the safety of investigational vaccines would take around two to four months, he said.

"This is an extremely ambitious timeline - indeed, it would be unprecedented in the of field vaccine development," Hatchett added. "It is important to remember that even if we are successful - and there can be no guarantee - there will be further challenges to navigate before we can make vaccines more broadly available."

The government is also in initial stages of talks between NIHR and UKRI regarding plans to run a rapid research call to support the global response to 2019-nCoV.

