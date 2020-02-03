Coronavirus vaccine 'should take six to eight months'
UK govt. pledges £20m
'Ambitious timeline' to fund research into vaccines, diagnostics and cures to fight threat of future viruses
On Friday, it was confirmed that two members of the same family had been taken ill in the UK. According to CNN earlier this week, the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14,300 globally, as it continues to spread beyond China. So far, two people outside of China have died and the total number of infections has passed 20,500 since it was first detected in Wuhan at the end of last year. Currently 60 million people are under lockdown in Chinese cities as...
