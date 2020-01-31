Two people in Britain test positive to coronavirus

England’s chief medical officer has confirmed that two members of same family have coronavirus in UK

According to reports, the cases are being treated at Newcastle's infections disease units. The patients' identities have not been released, however they are understood to be Chinese nationals.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus."

"The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread," he said.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization (HO) and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."

As of Friday evening in Beijing, there were more than 9,800 cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

9,692 of these are in China, while six have been reported in France, five in Germany and two in Italy.

The UK government has urged anyone back coming from China with respiratory symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days. It said anyone coming from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, should self-isolate regardless of symptoms.

Yesterday the WHO declared the coronavirus a global emergency and on Wednesday the UK government declared plans to quarantine repatriated Brits from Wuhan at a military base.

Airlines worldwide, including British Airways (for a month), are suspending flights in and out of China temporarily as a result of the outbreak.

According to reports yesterday, facemasks were selling out in shopping outlets in the UK however experts have expressed doubts about how effective they are in preventing the spread of the virus.

