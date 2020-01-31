Customer Care Awards 2020: Entries now open!

Our annual COVER Customer Care Awards return on Wednesday 13 May and the entry period is now open

Operating as submission-based awards only this year, this year there are 12 awards aimed at companies and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Protection and Health Leader trophy and Young Insurance Person of the Year prize.

The entry form consists of an 800-word submission with the option to attach up to two supporting documents. You have until Friday 28 February to complete your entries.

Click here to view our categories and criteria

The COVER Customer Care Awards will now take place on Wednesday 13 May in London (more details TBA).



Please note: We have recently changed over our event system, so please create a new account to begin your entry.

For any queries about the entry process, please email [email protected]