Fresh calls for health insurance tax break

£500 P11D waiver would reduce admin ‘obstacle’ for SMEs and help improve productivity, argues BIBA

As part of its 2020 manifesto (announced last week), British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) is calling for the first £500 of health insurance benefit to be waived from the P11D.

The industry body has argued that the costs associated with such benefits are creating barriers for smaller businesses, in particular micro-SMEs.

It said employees with a lower income and facing taxable benefits are being put off, while the employer costs of P11D administration alongside national insurance tax of 13.8% outweigh the value of the health benefit which can be less than £500 a year.

With more affordable health insurance products being designed, BIBA argued that an income tax break for health insurance employee benefits would help encourage the uptake of cheaper options among employees and improve productivity for employers, while reducing the strain placed on the NHS.

It added that the government already allows a P11D exemption for companies to pay up to £500 for medical treatment to help an employee return to work if they have been unable to work for at least 28 consecutive days, so therefore should consider the same for employers intending to support the long-term health and wellbeing of staff from an insurance perspective.

Graeme Trudgill BIBA executive director said: "Tax in the form of insurance premium tax (IPT) can be an inhibitor to buying insurance and in the health insurance market the situation is exacerbated. Many employees choose not to accept employer provided health insurances because of the prohibitive income tax burden associated with the benefit and worse, employers, especially SMEs are faced with an administrative burden in managing the P11Ds and the financial burden of employees' national insurance payments. BIBA believes this tax burden is leaving people unprotected and is affecting productivity and we are calling for an income tax break on health insurance employee benefits."

Equipsme founder Matthew Reed said: "Employees on lower wages shouldn't have to choose between extra take home pay and the security of health insurance if this is something their employer wants to offer them."

He added: "Incentivising protection which helps people to seek earlier diagnosis and treatment will boost productivity and wellbeing far more effectively.

"We believe an exemption of £500 would increase the range of businesses that offer health insurance to their staff by removing a layer of administration. It would also increase the amount of tax collected by the government overall through increased IPT contributions."

The BIBA manifesto also included the launch of a signposting to specialists agreement to improve access to protection insurance.