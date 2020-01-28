Bereaved parents to be granted two weeks leave

‘Jack’s Law’ will allow paid statutory sick leave to working parents who lose a child under 18

The Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Regulations - also known as Jack's Law - will implement a statutory right to a minimum of two weeks' leave for all employed parents if they lose a child under the age of 18, or suffer a stillbirth from 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Named in memory of Jack Herd, following a campaign by his mother Lucy, the new legislation was announced by Business Secretary Angela Leadsom last week and will come into effect from April.

Parents will be able to take the leave as either a single block of two weeks, or as two separate blocks of one week each taken at different times across the first year after their child's death. The intention is to allow them to match their leave to the times they need it most, which could be in the early days or over the first anniversary.

Leadsome said: "There can be few worse experiences in life than the loss of a child and I am proud that this government is delivering ‘Jack's Law', making us the first country in the world to do so.

"When it takes effect, Jack's Law will be a fitting testament to the tireless efforts of Lucy Herd, alongside many charities, to give parents greater support."

Kevin Hollinrake MP, the sponsor of the original Private Member's Bill added: "Whilst most employers are compassionate and generous in these situations, some are not, so I was delighted to be able to help make leave for bereaved parents a legal right."

'Bittersweet'

Lucy Herd said: "In the immediate aftermath of a child dying, parents have to cope with their own loss, the grief of their wider family, including other children, as well as a vast amount of administrative paperwork and other arrangements. A sudden or accidental death may require a post-mortem or inquest; there is a funeral to arrange; and there are many other organisations to contact, from schools to benefit offices.

"When I started this campaign 10 years ago after the death of my son Jack, I always hoped that a positive change would happen in his memory. Knowing that nearly 10 years of campaigning has helped create ‘Jack's Law' is the most wonderful feeling, but it is bittersweet at the same time. I am so grateful to all those involved who have helped make this possible. I was told many times that I would not succeed but Jack's Law will now ensure that bereaved parents are better protected in the future."