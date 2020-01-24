LV= should 'rethink' aplastic anaemia CI definition

Adam Higgs welcomes ‘simpler and clearer definitions’ however says one condition needs altering

LV= has today announced a raft of changes to its life and critical illness insurance offering.

Alongside an additional payment on cancer diagnosis and some extra full payment conditions, LV= has also simplified and consolidated a number of existing definitions.

The head of research for Protection Guru described the addition of relatively high incidence conditions, with extended cover with for a number of existing conditions, by the insurer as "very positive".

He said: "It is particularly good to see them increasing not only the amount they will pay for their additional conditions but also the age and amount they will pay for increased payments on life-altering neurological conditions which will result in more claims with higher payouts," he said.

However, while Higgs welcomed the introduction of "simpler and clearer" definitions for a number of conditions, he did find one key discrepancy.

"Whilst we absolutely agree with this approach in the main, our panel of medical experts disagree with the move to consolidate aplastic anaemia into the main cancer definition," he said. "This condition is not a form of cancer and as such categorising it within the cancer definition is medically incorrect and actually reduces the clarity of the definition."

He added: "We would encourage LV= to rethink this decision in future changes."

Yet Higgs concluded: "This aside, the consolidation of the conditions do not reduce the likelihood of a client being able to claim and overall the changes made by LV= reintroduce them as a serious player in the comprehensive end of the critical illness market."