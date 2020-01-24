LV= makes 'substantial' critical illness changes

Insurer now covers 87 conditions and number of full payment conditions increased to 49

LV= has introduced a new £1000 payment for policyholders, or any child, diagnosed with a cancer condition and covered under its life and critical illness insurance plans.

The payment, which is designed to help with additional costs associated with a cancer diagnosis, would be made before a claim is fully reviewed and would not reduce the amount of cover available.

LV= now covers a total of 87 conditions and the number of full payment conditions have increased from 44 to 49 - these include brain injury due to trauma, anoxia or hypoxia, Crohn's disease, severe mental health and severe sepsis.

Cover is now available up to a 50-year term up to age 80 (for level and decreasing cover) and the amount paid for enhanced payments has been simplified to twice the amount of cover up to an additional £200,000.

The age of diagnosis for neurological enhanced payment conditions has been increased to 55 and three organ-related enhanced payments have been introduced - major organ transplant, liver failure and severe lung disease.

Child cover

Extended children's cover is standard and cover from birth to age 23 (with no requirement to be in full time education) for 85 conditions and no minimum survival period.

It pays out 50% of main policy cover, up to £25,000 per policy plus enhanced payments for 13 conditions through either accident or organ-related payments (up to £50,000).

A new £5,000 child's funeral payment and new ‘junior option' has been added, allowing a child to take out their own CI cover within six months of their 23rd birthday without medical underwriting.

The policy also includes confidential member helpline for older children (and parents) providing mental health support to dependants from age 16.

Read CIExpert's review of LV='s CI changes

"We consulted widely when developing our new critical illness policy and many of the enhancements followed suggestions from financial advisers," said Debbie Kennedy, director of protection, at LV=. "As a result, I believe we now offer unrivalled comprehensive all-round support for advisers' clients and their families.

"Critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack or a stroke can have a devastating financial and emotional impact," he said. "One in two people are likely to get cancer during their life and, following diagnosis, encounter a wide range of challenges as well as financial problems."

Earlier this month, LV= announced its partnership with Maggie's cancer charity.

Kennedy added: "We've taken a long hard look at our critical illness policy to make sure it can really protect modern families - including more conditions, children's cover to age 23, access to emotional health support for young adults and our junior option - which allows adult children to easily secure valuable protection for themselves."