One in six career breaks due to mental health pressures

Employers risk losing valuable skills and experience, drop in productivity and extra costs

New research by AIG Life has suggested that as many as 17% of career breaks are due to stress or mental health.

For women, such pressures have driven a fifth (19%) of non-retired females to take time out, compared to 15% of men, the study showed.

According to the research, almost two-thirds (63%) of non-retirees in the UK have taken an enforced or voluntary career break, lasting an average of 14 months, while long-term sickness forces one in 10 into a career break.

Women are on average out of the workforce for longer than men, at an average of 15.8 months compared to 11.7 months. Physical health issues are responsible for almost one in 10 (9%) of employment breaks, while 10% of people have taken time out from their career to care for a relative.

Meanwhile, 14% of people have taken employment breaks to cope with bereavement or to take an extended period of compassionate leave, while other reasons include compulsory (10%) and voluntary (7%) redundancy, and contractors ending their term (9%).

Worryingly, almost a third of people returning to work after a break said they were either pushed sideways or forced to take a lower skilled or paid job. The data, taken from a 3,003 sample, suggested 15% felt unmotivated when they returned and only 14% on a career break were able to return to the same sector at a higher grade than before.

Returning to work

"We urgently need to address the mental health crisis in the UK, which is having a profoundly negative impact on individuals, employers and UK plc," said Debbie Bolton, head of customer operations & chief underwriter at AIG Life. "The good news is there are solutions available to help organisations support their employees. Resilience training, wellbeing programmes, early identification of situations where individuals would appreciate help and intervention schemes are crucial to help employees struggling with stress and mental health pressures."

More than a quarter (27%) of people stated they had confidence when returning to work, the research revealed, while almost one in six (15%) felt their career development suffered as a result of a taking time out.

"What our research also highlights is that people need to prepare for future employment shocks and make sure they have financial protection in place," said Bolton. "It is very likely someone will have to take a break from work during their career because of ill-health and the added stress of not having the resources to meet financial commitments such as mortgage or bills while they recuperate can make this period even more stressful."

One in four (25%) residents of Plymouth had taken time out of their career as a result of stress or mental health issues, with people living in Bristol (23%) and Manchester (22%) also struggling with these issues. Those living in Glasgow (13%) and Liverpool (13%) are the least likely to take a break from work as a result of these problems, the research showed.

Last year AIG Life launched Smart Health as an additional care and support service, which employers can use to support the mental health needs of employees.