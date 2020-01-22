Aviva chairman Sir Adrian Montague to exit

Sir Adrian Montague to retire as Aviva chairman later this year once the board appoints successor

Montague joined the firm as a non-executive director in 2013 and became chairman in 2015.

He is currently also the chairman of The Manchester Airports Group and Cadent Gas and is a trustee of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundations and chairman of TheCityUK advisory council.

Montague was also a former Anglian Water Group chairman and deputy-chairman of Network Rail. He also held the role of chief executive the Treasury Taskforce and was formerly a partner at law firm, Linklaters.

Aviva senior independent director George Culmer said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep thanks to Adrian for his service, leadership and guidance over the past seven years. Adrian has chaired Aviva through a period of considerable change and departs with our very best wishes for the strong legacy he leaves."

Montague added: "Now that [chief executive Maurice Tulloch] has launched Aviva's strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman.

"In the meantime I remain committed to this great organisation which I am confident will deliver for all its customers, employees and shareholders."