Aviva chairman Sir Adrian Montague to exit
Chairman since 2015
Sir Adrian Montague to retire as Aviva chairman later this year once the board appoints successor
Montague joined the firm as a non-executive director in 2013 and became chairman in 2015.
He is currently also the chairman of The Manchester Airports Group and Cadent Gas and is a trustee of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundations and chairman of TheCityUK advisory council.
Montague was also a former Anglian Water Group chairman and deputy-chairman of Network Rail. He also held the role of chief executive the Treasury Taskforce and was formerly a partner at law firm, Linklaters.
Aviva senior independent director George Culmer said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep thanks to Adrian for his service, leadership and guidance over the past seven years. Adrian has chaired Aviva through a period of considerable change and departs with our very best wishes for the strong legacy he leaves."
Montague added: "Now that [chief executive Maurice Tulloch] has launched Aviva's strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman.
"In the meantime I remain committed to this great organisation which I am confident will deliver for all its customers, employees and shareholders."
