Brexit will drive PMI 'spike'

Assured Futures predicts surge in searches for private medical insurance (PMI) following withdrawal

The prediction is based on Assured Futures witnessing "a huge increase" in PMI enquiries through its site between the 12 December 2019 and 14 December 2019, while the general election was taking place.

COVER understands that searches peaked the day of the election results (13th December) at 1,072% higher than forecasted figures for that day.

With the Brexit deadline set for 31 January, the adviser firm is expecting a similar spike in the days following the withdrawal.

Ian Sawyer, commercial director of Assured Futures, said: "The huge numbers we witnessed were likely purely down to the fear and uncertainty surrounding the potential collapse of the NHS under the control of Boris Johnson and the Conservative party, which was being reported in the media on a daily basis."

He added that the surge in PMI interest on the day of the election results "was somewhat of a surprise".

"We didn't expect those kinds of figures at all," said Saywers. "One can only assume that the ‘Project Fear' narrative dominating a large proportion of media outlets - suggesting that the NHS would be sold off following a Conservative win - was the reason for the sharp spike. As it stands, we are predicting that policy enquiries for medical cover will double for a few days following the exit from the EU, before evening out once the constant media speculation and excitement dies down."