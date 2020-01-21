Holloway Friendly issues 'transparent' claims report

Income protection provider paid 94% of claims in 2019 and benefits totalled £2.4m

The amount paid out last year by the mutual was £1.5m more than in 2018, which is an increase of 60%.

Stuart Tragheim, Holloway's CEO said: "We are delighted to have helped 633 Members and their families in 2019. The causes of claim were consistent with our experience in 2018, being accident & injury (36%), musculoskeletal (23%), mental health (12%), surgical procedures (6%) and viral illness (5%)."

In a bid to increase industry transparency, Holloway Friendly has published a claims report to explain why 6% of its claims were not paid.

According to the report, 25 claims of its 43 unpaid claims were declined because of non-disclosure. Nineteen of these were considered 'careless', where there was an 'understandable and honest oversight'; three were 'reckless', involving 'complete disregard' for the question or accuracy of their answer and there were three cases of 'deliberate' non-disclosure.

Nine were not paid because there was no loss of income and six were declined because the plan did not meet criteria. Read the full report here.

"By working closely with advisers we can improve application quality, reduce non-disclosure and increase members' understanding of their income protection plans," said Tragheim. "These will all help to improve claims being accepted and move us towards achieving 100% claims paid."

In 2019 Holloway saw a 71% increase in claims due to mental health issues. Earlier this month, we reported on its new personalised underwriting approach to mental health.