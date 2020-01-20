'Significant shift' towards emotional and financial wellbeing

Annual survey shows increasing employer focus on both emotional and financial wellbeing programmes

There has been a 30% increase in financial wellbeing strategies and a 27% increase in emotional wellbeing strategies led by employers, Aon's UK Benefits & Trends 2020 Survey has revealed. Focus on physical programmes, meanwhile, have remained static.

According to the annual study, 51% of employers now have financial wellbeing strategies in place, up from 21% three years ago, while 68% have emotional wellbeing strategies, up from 41%.

The 2017 UK Health Survey by Aon showed these to be the least developed pillars of employee wellbeing.

This year's survey also showed that 71% percent of employers either agree or strongly agree that they have a responsibility to influence employee health and change behaviours.

When it comes to specific health strategies, 57% said they had a strategy for mental health, 19% for cancer and 13% for heart and cardio, while 24% have a strategy for musculoskeletal conditions.

Some 62% of employers who responded said they believed employee financial wellbeing is their responsibility, with 48% of companies planning to implement initiatives in the next year. They said their main focus will be on seminars (78%) and communications (77%), however only 38% of companies plan to implement product.

Mark Witte, principal at Aon, said: "There are many health, social, and economic factors impacting employers' decisions to strategically support staff wellbeing.

"By some margin, employers' strategies are principally focusing on mental health, which is most likely testament to the surge of interest in the issue as well as an increased understanding of the impact on business performance. However, the low number of employers with defined strategies for other health conditions seems at odds given their prevalence and impact."

Data

Witte argued that, using data, business cases can be built to put in place to focus on "education, prevention and behavioural change".

"It is incredibly encouraging that employers are focusing on emotional and financial wellbeing, but it's inarguable that they focus on what their specific company data is telling them," he said.

"Data sets reflecting the full end to-end health and wellbeing cycle, from prevention and education through to long-term support, will allow for further segmentation to help refine a company's benefits and engagement strategy."