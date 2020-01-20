CII to tackle 'negative perception of claims'

Society of Claims Professionals (SOCP) reveals plans for year ahead as it commemorates first anniversary

In 2020, the SOCP aims to address the negative public perceptions of claims and engage with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidance on vulnerable customers.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) established the Society 12 months ago and since its launch it has produced best practice guidance on topics such as subsidence, disputed claims and fraud. The community has almost 10,000 members worldwide.

Sue McCall, chair of the Society of Claims Professionals, said: "Claims is one of the most customer-facing sectors of the insurance profession and by its very nature we are often dealing with customers in need of support and guidance.

"If we can get this right, we could really shift the way our profession is perceived in wider society. I look forward to working with the board to address the key issues facing our sector in 2020 and beyond."

Matthew Hall, strategy & operations manager of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added: "We often say that insurance is a promise to put things right when they go wrong, and so claims must be the proof of the promise"

He said the claims sector is often judged on how it treats vulnerable customers. "It is vital we are able to identify vulnerability in its many different forms, offering the appropriate support and assistance to those in need."

He added: "We look forward to taking the high-level guidance of the FCA's consultation and helping our members translate this to good culture and behaviour in their organisations.

"Closely allied to this is our work on how we treat and support those within the profession who have particular needs. Like many professions, we must strive to do more to provide an inclusive and supportive environment."