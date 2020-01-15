Channel 4 to broadcast mental health documentary series

‘Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency’ airs Tuesday 21 January at 10pm on Channel 4

A new documentary series focusing on the unprecedented pressure on mental health services will feature staff from one of the NHS's largest trusts, Nottingham Healthcare.

The trust decided to take part in the series in April 2019 in order to reduce stigma associated with mental illness. Filming took place across Nottinghamshire during the summer of last year and the series features patients with a wide variety of diagnoses.

John Brewin is chief executive of the trust said: "We knew that taking part in this series had its risks but having seen all four episodes I am very glad we made the decision we did. Our staff come across as unfailingly compassionate and caring, a credit to the trust. The individuals who have allowed the cameras into their lives when at their most vulnerable are an example to us all in their honesty, refreshing insight and positivity."

Brewin added it is a series "we can all be proud of". He said: "It covers a diverse range of mental health and we see the brilliant care being delivered by staff along with the challenges they face daily.



"We hope this series will raise debate and robust conversation around resources and the state of mental health today; alongside championing the brilliant work our staff all do."