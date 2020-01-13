'Jobs near me' searched twice as often during January

Research shows employees are more likely to search for a new job this month than any other

January is consistently the most popular month for professionals to register their CVs online and apply for a new job, according to research by Perkbox.

The study, which explored historical job market data from its CV-Library platform and additional findings from SEMRush, showed that the amount of CVs registered online in January is 34% higher than the monthly average, with February experiencing the second-highest amount (3% more than average).

Application numbers are consistently higher in January (19% more than the monthly average) and March (13% more).

According to Perkbox's analysis of data from SEMRush, the term ‘jobs near me' was searched for more than twice as often in January than any other month of the year every year between 2016 and 2019. However it was 174% higher than the monthly average in January 2016 compared to 124% higher in January 2019.

Despite January being a popular month for job hunting, October is actually when the most amount of jobs are posted (10% more than the monthly average), followed by July (4% more than the monthly average) and September (2% more than the monthly average).

Saurav Chopra, co-founder and CEO at Perkbox says: "With January being the time for New Year's resolutions and reflecting on what we can do to improve in our day to day lives, it's perfectly normal that employees take time to reflect on their current roles and careers paths.

Chopra added that January is a great opportunity for employers to listen and assess if the employee experience they are providing is "as great as it could be", and to improve it if not.

It is also a chance that many employers seize to promote their employee benefits programmes as a reminder to show staff they are valued. According to Towergate Health and Protection, businesses often make five mistakes when implementing new strategies.