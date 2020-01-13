Quarter of UK workers avoid dentist 'because of fear'

Eighty percent said they would be more likely to go to the dentist twice a year if they had dental insurance

Twenty-four percent of British workers said the fear of feeling pain or discomfort is the reason they avoid the dentist, a survey of more than 2000 private sector employees by Unum Dental has shown.

More than a quarter (27%) of women said they put off the recommended two check-ups per year out of fear, compared to 22% of men.

However it is the fear of the costs potentially involved that puts most British employees off visiting the dentist regularly, the research revealed, with more than a third (36%) of those surveyed admitting that the possibility of thousands of pounds worth of treatment - for a crown or dental implant - was the biggest reason they avoided going.

Overall, 30% of workers surveyed said they would pay for dental insurance if their employer had a scheme in place, and 80% said they would be more likely to go to the dentist twice a year if they had dental insurance that helped cover the cost of the appointments.

Andrew Bower, managing director at Unum Dental says: "It's a well-known fact that going to the dentist can be a nerve-wracking experience, so it was surprising to see that the most common reason people avoid the dentist is actually because of the cost. If you have even a minor fear be sure to let your dentist know and they will then be able to adjust their approach to put you at ease. The cost of going to the dentist needn't be off-putting either, dental cover is the most popular voluntary health benefit offered and through offering dental insurance employers can help to make going to the dentist a positive experience for their employees."