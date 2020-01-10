Willis Towers Watson and eBaoTech team up

Radar Live integrated with middle office platform InsureMO designed for open API collaboration

Willis Towers Watson and insurtech firm eBaoTech are joining forces to provide a ‘one-stop' insurance middle office platform.

By integrating eBaoTech's InsureMO platform into Willis Towers Watson's rating engine, Radar Live, the bundled solution aims to enhance the capability of insurers, brokers, agents, MGAs and insurtech startups when handling increased marketplace volumes, variation and speed.

eBaoCloud InsureMO is an insurance platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for insurers, brokers, agents, MGA, affinity channels, and InsurTech startups. InsureMO enables traditional core systems in insurance organisations to extend and connect across channels by offering insurance microservices across general, life, group and health products and processes.

Andrew Harley, Director at Willis Towers Watson, said: "We are delighted that eBaoTech has joined our global Radar Live collaboration programme. The InsureMO platform is used successfully by insurers, brokers, agents and affinity channels, and our combined solution will ensure their rating requirements will continue to be fulfilled as markets become increasingly competitive and in need of agile and sophisticated pricing strategies."

Dr. Woody Mo, CEO of eBaoTech added: "We are very honoured to collaborate with Willis Towers Watson in the digital insurance space. Radar Live is a world-class, real-time algorithmic rating engine, while InsureMO has become a proven insurance PaaS adopted in nearly 10 countries with 1,200 insurance products from over 120 insurers. Working with Willis Towers Watson will certainly make our packaged solution a better enablement platform to accelerate innovation, connectivity and digitalisation."