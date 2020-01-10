Bupa launches mental health TV ad campaign

Aims to normalise seeking support for mental health as there is no one type of ‘normal’

Bupa's first major advertising campaign since 2017 seeks to tackle the stigma around mental health with its ‘Is it normal? TV ad.

Launched as part of its ‘For Living' brand activity, offers reassurance by highlighting that there are more than seven billion versions of normal on the planet, in a bid to normalise seeking support for a mental health challenge.

Bupa is also launching a mental health hub as part of the campaign to offer information, guidance and practical tips to help people improve their mental health and support others. It will also signpost visitors to resources from charities such as Mind and Samaritans.

Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa UK Insurance commented: "In this campaign, we want to illustrate the many states of mental health, as well as the diverse range of people it affects. Many people will find their mental health challenged at some point in their lives and the new TV advert shows how this can feel. We know raising awareness is vital and we also want to encourage people to take the appropriate action to get the support they need, whatever's on their mind."

The campaign follows recent developments in Bupa UK's mental health services.

