AXA Global Healthcare upgrades virtual doctor app

Global Care for Expats proposition has been rebranded to Virtual Doctor from AXA

Launched in November 2018, the virtual doctor service offers all AXA Global Healthcare individual and SME customers with out-patient cover access to doctors via telephone (24/7) or video (8am to midnight UK time).

According to the insurer, the new app - rebranded as Virtual Doctor from AXA - provides a simpler process for booking appointments, a geo-location feature and the ability to add insurance dependants' details (under 18) so that appointments can be booked on their behalf.

Provided by Teladoc Health, AXA said the service has been rated on average nine out of 10 for experience by users, with 99% saying they would recommend it to friends and family.

Kevin Melton, global head of sales and marketing, AXA - Global Healthcare, said: "In the year since its launch, our virtual doctor service has been a great help for our customers; not just in their time of need, but also in proactively supporting globally mobile customers with health questions, such as vaccination advice. The confidence that comes from speaking one on one, to an independent doctor they can trust, for as long as they need to, in a language they've chosen, and who can help them navigate their local healthcare system, should never be underestimated."

Integrated care

The health insurer said the service has connected customers with a doctor consultation in more than 75 countries worldwide since launching. It has been used for finding treatment paths following car accidents and to get advice for issues such as injured knees, as well as same-day prescription of antibiotics for conditions like a throat infections.

The virtual doctor service is also now part of AXA's enhanced integrate care proposition, which means customers can be supported by the same doctor from a primary care consultation into a second medical opinion, if needed. The case can then be reviewed by a global network of 50,000 medical experts across 450 areas, with clinical care management offered for ongoing cases.

"It doesn't matter where you are, feeling unwell or uncertain about a medical condition can be unsettling, but being away from home can add additional uncertainty," added Melton. "By offering our customers coordinated care from their primary consultation through after treatment support, they can receive independent, consistent advice throughout their healthcare journey."