HSBC Life adopts UnderwriteMe's rules engine

Insurer was already partner on its Protection Platform and this launch further expands relationship

Alongside the unveiling of OPAL's Pandora Launch platform last week - which is now being used by HSBC Life - UnderwriteMe has announced that the bank's life insurance division has adopted its underwriting rules engine (URE).

Implemented in conjunction with and facilitated by OPAL's Pandora Launch platform, it means HSBC Life underwriters can expect to deliver straight-through acceptance rates consistent with UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform for brokers applying directly to HSBC Life.

The integration of UndewriteMe's URE allows for the ability to change questions, help text and rules for each channel or partner without the need for IT support.

Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with HSBC Life. The biggest challenge is the sales process and this collaboration will simplify and speed it up, supporting HSBC Life's customers and intermediaries."

Eoin Lyons, CEO of OPAL Group, added: "We are delighted with the collaboration between HSBC Life, UnderwriteMe and OPAL. We look forward to seeing the results of this delivery and hope it will have a positive impact on the protection industry."