Generali UK expands EAP to compete with standalone offerings

Support services provided by LifeWorks will ‘challenge the traditionally long-held industry view’

Generali UK Employee Benefits has argued that its latest enhancements to its employee assistance programme (EAP) solution will dispel the industry notion that embedded EAPs within products, such as group risk or health insurance offerings, represent a poor imitation of standalone versions.

Its group income protection (GIP) customers - and employees - get 24/7 access to work and life support services at no extra cost from LifeWorks via a single app.

According to Generali, the EAP now provides opportunities for a more personalised wellbeing offering and for detailed reporting capabilities.

The integrated programme's added value benefits are designed to help clients meet preventative healthcare and back-to-work goals, the employee benefits provider said.

The enhanced EAP service includes expert support via video conferencing and digital counselling sessions, focusing on areas such as anxiety, stress and grief, in addition to telephone counselling and self-referral for up to six face-to-face sessions.

The full range of counselling services is now available to all employees and not just for the GIP insurance.

Employee can now access a personalised wellbeing newsfeed based on selected areas of interest - such as physical, emotional, financial or social - as well as tailored three-minute content including videos, calculators and tools.

A wide range of rewards, including digital gift cards, cinema ticket discounts and grocery shopping savings have also been added.

Generali has also made its Wellbeing Investment Matching initiative available to help employers introduce additional ‘enhanced' services from LifeWorks that fall outside of the added-value package.

Government changes

Simon Thomas, director at Generali UK Employee Benefits, said: "Not only could our EAP be considered as comprehensive as standalone variants, it also brings to companies the huge advantage of being part of an integrated pathway of support - everything from expert mental health diagnostics and second opinion services to rehabilitation and support in making reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act."

He added that its offers "everything an organisation needs to play a more active role in supporting the overall health of their employees in line with imminent government-led changes", such as the Good Work Plan which comes in effect in April 2020.

"Those companies showing they offer a lot more than just the standard sick pay requirements will stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of recruitment. In addition, offering a robust group income protection product - and proactively using the added value benefits - will help employers demonstrate a leading position in advance of expected mandatory reporting around disability and inclusivity," he said, referring the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Scope's recent good practice guide.

Neil King, president, LifeWorks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell added: "Combining LifeWorks with Generali's support services provides more comprehensive support to individuals looking to improve their health and wellbeing, and more tools to employers looking to meet healthcare and productivity goals. For employers and individuals, this improves the quality of the care and support they receive."